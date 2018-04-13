Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Kick Off Coachella After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

It's time to end the week on a hot note!

After a quick trip to Cleveland to witness her sister Khloe Kardashian give birth to her first child, Kourtney Kardashian headed out to the California desert to experience the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

In photos obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported Adidas jogger pants with a sheer black tank-top and matching sunglasses as she picked up her VIP passes.

Close behind was boyfriend Younes Bendjima who sported jeans, Nike shoes, a green T-shirt and a matching button-down.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods also made the trip to the desert to experience the three-day festival that includes musical guests The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé.