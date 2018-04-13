What's Next for Khloe Kardashian? Here's Everything We Know

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What's next for the new mom? 

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a beautiful baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday morning. The couple has had a tough week as rumors have surfaced of his alleged infidelity. While neither party has responded to the rumors, people are wondering what is next for the new mom? 

Khloe is currently still in Cleveland with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq, who were both there for the birth. Sources tell E! News Khloe wanted to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but was advised to stay. As for now, she's enjoying her new role as mama and the rest will have to wait. 

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Distraught Over Tristan's Cheating Reports

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Tristan Thompson , Apple News , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson Split for the First Time: "It's Very Sad"

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

All the Details on Lady Gaga's Stunning $400,000 Engagement Ring

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Has Our Hearts Pounding Until the Very End

This Is Us

This Is Us Introduces Jack's Brother and the Truth About His Time in Vietnam

Chloe Bennett, Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Call It Quits After Three Months of Dating

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Practice Parenting Skills With Adorable Aussie Children

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance Since Pete Davidson Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.