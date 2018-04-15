Terence's Secret Affair Is Revealed on The Arrangement and Kyle West Is Gonna Be Pissed!

We knew Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) was a bad man, but we didn't think he'd stoop this low.

Terence committed the ultimate betrayal when he engaged in a secret affair with none other than Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) ex-fiancée, Lisbeth (Ashley Grace). That's just one of many jaw-dropping details we learned about Kyle's past on tonight's episode of The Arrangement.

The episode kicks off with Kyle recounting the night Lisbeth left him during an interview on the Iris Holloway Show. In the flashback, we see Kyle come home to discover his fiancée is nowhere to be found.

After a series of unanswered calls and texts, Kyle sees that Lisbeth left a note.

"I don't have it committed to memory, but the basic message of the note was that she loved me and that she realized my world was just too big for her. She was getting lost, so she thought the best thing for her to do was leave," Kyle told Iris.

Iris prodded at the idea of loss and how it's factored into Kyle's personal life.