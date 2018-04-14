All the Times Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Each Other

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong!

The couple, who started dating back in Nov. 2015, recently spent spring break with her three kids in Blake's home state of Oklahoma. Since the start of their relationship over two years ago, Gwen and Blake have been very candid about their love for one another.

Earlier this week, Gwen addressed wedding rumors with Ellen DeGeneres, sharing that she thinks about marriage "all the time."

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," Gwen gushed about the singer. She then added, "He is lovable!"