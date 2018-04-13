Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani for Her Big Las Vegas Welcome

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 2:05 PM

Welcome to Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani!

The singer received a very warm welcome in the city on Friday, where she celebrated her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. To kick off the event, dancers energized the crowd outside of the venue with some of Stefani's biggest hits. Then when "The Sweet Escape" started playing, Stefani appeared wearing a black and white leather dress and thigh-high boots.

"This is gonna be my new home, which is crazy! I'm so excited!" Stefani told the crowd. "This is an amazing opportunity, I'm humbled, I'm honored, thank you so much for all your love."

While Stefani was addressing her fans, her beau Blake Shelton could be seen (via Stefani's Facebook live-stream) in the crowd filming his longtime love.

Gwen Stefani: I Think About Marrying Blake Shelton All the Time

Instagram user @brada_boyd was in the crowd at the event and snapped a sweet photo of the duo holding hands. The picture shows the couple making their way through the crowd while Shelton waves at the camera.

On Thursday evening, Stefani took to her Instagram Story ahead of the event to show her followers the matching robes she and Shelton received from Planet Hollywood.

In addition to being a supportive boyfriend, Shelton is also in Las Vegas this weekend to perform at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday.

So maybe Stefani will attend the award show with him?! We'll have to wait and see!

Check out Stefani's live-stream above to see her talk about her Las Vegas residency! And you can see her residency dates HERE!

