The Royals' Queen Helena Is Giving Herself the Hottest Birthday Gift of Them All: Sebastian!

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 12:55 PM
Who says you can't have your cake and eat it too?
In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, it's Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday and she's celebrating by slicing herself a piece of the ever-so-scrumptious Sebastian (Toby Sandeman)!
"So, how's the birthday girl?" Sebastian asks. "The birthday girl is dreading her balcony appearance and is fielding angry and abusive texts from her mother," Helena snaps back.
While their hookup came as a surprise, it's proven to be more than just a "hit it and quit it" situation, because the queen is going back for more and it's clear she needs to blow off some steam.
"So would you say she's making you crazy?" the sly Sebastian prods. "My room. End of the evening. Happy birthday to me," Helena chimes.
See their sultry exchange in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
