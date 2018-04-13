How Cardi B and Her Stylist Hid Her Baby Bump for Months

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 12:24 PM

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B's stylist is opening up about working with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to hide her baby bump before her recent reveal.

On April 7, Cardi confirmed she's expecting while performing on Saturday Night Live. But before officially revealing the news, Cardi worked with stylist Kollin Carter to conceal her baby bump with clothes and accessories.

"They weren't dependent on hair or makeup, they were dependent on wardrobe to hide this big secret," Carter, who learned of Cardi's pregnancy in January, shares with Vogue. "It was a lot of pressure, but I went into it with confidence knowing that it was something that I could do. I knew I wasn't going to be the one to let the cat out of the bag."

Cardi B May Have Accidentally Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Carter was under a lot of pressure last month when Cardi attended and performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Cardi wore a fierce Moschino outfit for her performance and a beautiful tulle Christian Siriano minidress during the show, both of which did hide the bump, but speculation started to grow.

"I feel like we got through it," Carter tells Vogue. "Toward the end there was a ton of speculation, but I don't think she wore anything that was like, 'Oh, my God, that's her baby bump right there!'"

And while at times the hiding process was stressful, Carter grew to love the experience.

"The process leading up to it was stressful, but afterward, I was like, this is kind of fun," Carter says. "I have one of the biggest secrets in fashion and music, and in culture more generally, and we're getting away with this every time. How cool is that?"

Cardi B Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

This will be the first child for Cardi and fiancé Offset, and it seems like the couple might be expecting a baby girl.

After the pregnancy was confirmed, Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, took to Instagram to congratulate her sister, but might've accidentally let it slip that Cardi was having a daughter.

Then, during an interview this week on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Cardi was asked whether she covered up her baby bump when she visited a strip club recently.

"Yeah, she was…" Cardi started to reply, before mumbling her words.

So it's possible Cardi might've stopped herself after realizing she used the word "she" in regards to her baby. But Cardi and Offset are yet to confirm whether they're expecting a girl or boy.

