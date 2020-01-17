How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Become One of Hollywood's Biggest Success Stories

Gabrielle Union doesn't do passive.

When she found herself unfavorably comparing her successes to others'—"I felt like you see everyone is having so much more," the actress admitted on the Today show in 2018—she decided to implement a change.

Turning to her vision boards, she stopped "chasing after specific things and asking for stuff," she explained and pared down her desires to one specific request. "I asked for more joy, peace and grace," she noted. "And it's been coming in abundance."

Take her five-and-a-half-year marriage to NBA champ Dwyane Wade. Having weathered a lawsuit from his ex-wife, a brief pre-engagement split and what the We're Going to Need More Wine author describes as "eight or nine miscarriages," in their decade-plus together, they're still rolling.