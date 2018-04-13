Million Dollar Listing's David Parnes Welcomes First Child With Wife Adrian: It's a Girl!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star David Parnes is now a dad.

The real estate agent and his wife Adrian Abnosi welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 12. The Bravo star shared the news on Instagram.

"My amazing wife @adrianabnsoi gave us the best gift in the world today," he wrote alongside a photo of the little one. "Meet our baby girl India."

The new father is already clearly smitten with the little one.

"She's the most beautiful, precious soul I have ever met," his post continued. "We can't wait to spend every day with you. Thank you for lightening up our lives. We love you baby India."