Dwayne Johnson Hopes for a Baby Boy One Day As He Prepares to Welcome 3rd Daughter

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com

Dwayne Johnson really hopes to one day welcome a son.

The 45-year-old actor's longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, is due to soon give birth to their second child together, a baby girl. Johnson revealed the child's sex in December. He and Hashian share daughter Jasmine, 2. Johnson also has another daughter, Simone, 16, from a past marriage.

"It's a girl. I can't make boys, but I keep trying to—that's the fun part!" Johnson said this week on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K., according to Metro.

Fun fact: It is indeed, in a way, his responsibility; The sex of a baby is determined by the X or Y chromosome of the father's sperm cell that fertilized the woman's egg.

Hollywood's Cutest Celeb Daddy-Daughter Duos

The actor made his comments while sitting beside his Rampage co-star Naomie Harris. He kept his phone on during the interview in case he was alerted that Hashian was in labor.

During his time on the show, he also rapped his Moana song, "You're Welcome."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Top Stories , Pregnancies , Apple News
Latest News
This Is Us

This Is Us Introduces Jack's Brother and the Truth About His Time in Vietnam

Chloe Bennett, Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Call It Quits After Three Months of Dating

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Practice Parenting Skills With Adorable Aussie Children

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance Since Pete Davidson Split

Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her "Hubby"...So Is He?

Kathie Lee Gifford & Craig Ferguson Teach Interview 101

The Conners, Roseanne

How The Conners Wrote Out Roseanne Barr

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.