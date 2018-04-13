Southern Charm's Messy Split Just Got Even Messier on Twitter: What Is Going on With J.D. and Elizabeth?

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 8:30 AM

It's getting shady in Charleson, y'all!

Southern Charm's fifth season is turning into the men vs. the women, with Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis and Chelsea Meissner looking to bring an end to the "good ol' boy system" in Charleston. And in last night's episode, Naomie called J.D. Madison out for possibly cheating on his wife Liz Madison (the couple separated over the hiatus). Chelsea then called him a "con artist," referring to his business troubles

But after episode aired, Liz took to Twitter to say Naomie and Chelsea had made "false allegations" about J.D. and their family. She then said it was "not acceptable" for J.D. to be "attacked" in that way. 

After Liz's series of tweets, Naomie responded, saying, "Of course everything I said tonight was approved before AND discussed after with Liz. Sad to see her covering for him again. I wish you the best."

Here are Elizabeth's tweets defending J.D.: 

So what's the latest on J.D. and Elizabeth's marriage?

Well, we're not exactly sure. But after her tweets defending him on Thursday night, he thanked her for her support. "Hard episode to watch. Thank you for being a good friend, Elizabeth," he wrote. "I'm glad none of this BS came from you. Good thing I got there late, or it would have been me on the grill! Lord help me!"

Oh, and on April 10, he tweeted suggesting viewers ask Bravo to give the former couple their own spinoff special. 

"Ask @Bravotv for a 2 hour episode-or more episodes-that show our life story & how we love & care for each other, our kids & our parents-so you can see more about us," he said.

Buckle up, it's going to be a wild season, it seems!

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

