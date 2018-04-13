Kim Kardashian Held Khloe Kardashian's Leg While She Gave Birth to "Gorgeous" Baby

What are sisters for?

Kim Kardashian was very hands on when it came to supporting her sister Khloe Kardashian while she was in labor with her first child. The mother of three gushed about Khloe and Tristan Thompson's baby girl in a tweet posted on Friday, a day after the child was born, and revealed details about her birth.

"@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!" Kim wrote, adding, "I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

"You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!" Kim tweeted.

Kim has said that Khloe held her leg when she gave birth to her eldest children, daughter North West, now 4, and son Saint West, 2.

Kim, who welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate in January, sister Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner had flown to Cleveland to be with Khloe when she went into labor. Kim and Kourtney have since returned to Los Angeles.

Sister Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her own first child in February, daughter Stormi Webster, congratulated Khloe on Snapchat.

Khloe gave birth to her child on the heels of an alleged cheating scandal surrounding Tristan. Neither has commented about it.

The two have also not revealed the name or any more details about their newborn daughter.

