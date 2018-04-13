Victoria Beckham Swears She Isn't Designing Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding quickly approaching, royal admirers are all wondering one thing: Who is designing her bridal gown? 

Victoria Beckham shutdown rumors she was picked for the job after James Corden asked her about it on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

"Maybe you know something that I don't," she said. "I'm not doing the dress. I'm not."

According to Forbes, Beckham is a top contender among online bookmakers. Ralph & Russo, which designed Meghan's black and gold gown for her engagement portraits, is another popular choice as is Alexander McQueen, the brand behind Kate Middleton's bridal gown. Amanda Wakeley, Misha Nonoo and Oscar de la Renta are also frontrunners. E! News even compiled its own list of possible designers earlier this month with brands like Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana added to the list.

Even though Beckham said she was "sadly not" asked to design the dress, she's sure Meghan "will look incredible in whatever she wears."

Actually, the wedding dress designer may have been picked months ago. E! News reported the bride-to-be picked a designer back in January. An insider revealed Meghan enlisted the help of her bestie and Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney to find the perfect one.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pick a Wedding Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski

However, this wasn't the only royal wedding scoop Corden wanted to know. He also asked her if she and husband David Beckham were invited to the wedding. 

"I don't know," she replied, after initially fumbling her words. 

"You're totally going," Corden said, causing Ms. Beckham to giggle. "That is the biggest yes I've ever heard in my life."

In fact, Beckham's former Spice Girls band member Mel B suggested the girl group may be performing at the wedding reception. Although, in March, Mel C said she hadn't received an invite and that Mel B was "joking."

Still, Beckham said England in general is "so excited" for the occasion.

"It's so great isn't it?" she said. "They look so happy."

Fellow guest star Shaquille O'Neal had a few questions, too—mainly, if marrying Queen Elizabeth II, who is already married to Prince Philip—would make him king.

"I'm going to say it won't," Corden replied, "but can I say, on behalf of everyone in Britain, I would love nothing more."

"Queen Victoria," the basketball star said to the camera, making a "call me" symbol with his hand.

"The biggest problem is her name is Queen Elizabeth," Corden said.

Watch the video to see the whole interview.

