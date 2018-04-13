Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer and More

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Let the dancing games begin!

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes revealed its line-up of sports stars that will compete in the reality hit's first-ever all-athlete season when it returns on Monday, April 30. The 10 contestants and their professional partners appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, with fans finally learning who they'll be watching battle it out in the ballroom in season 26. 

Among the celeb-athletes set to compete? Fan-favorite Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, the subject of the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, and NBA legend/The Bachelor fan/critic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Here are the 10 athlete-pro pairings for season 26: 

Photos

Meet the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast

Adam Rippon, paired with Jenna Johnson
Arike Ogunbowale (basketball player), paired with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer (Olympic luger), paired with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson (professional snowboarder), paired with Artem Chigvintsev
Jennie Finch Daigle (Olympic softball pitcher), paired with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon (former MLB superstar), paired with Emma Slater
Josh Norman (NFL player for the Washington Redskins), paired with Sharna Burgess
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, paired with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu (Olympic figure skater), paired with Alan Bersten
Tonya Harding, paired with Sasha Farber 

Returning to the judges table are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews resume hosting their duties. 

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Good Morning America , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Reality TV
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies Sneak Peek: Meet the Powerful Saltzman Twins

Exclusive: Meet the Saltzman Twins on The CW's "Legacies"

This Is Us

This Is Us' Trip to Vietnam Will Have "Profound Effects" on the Pearson Family

The Final Table

Netflix's New Cooking Competition Series Looks Like Your Next Obsession

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Riverdale

Riverdale Releases Sultry "Jailhouse Rock" Music Video Because of Course

Fran Drescher Picks Her Dream "Nanny" Reboot Cast

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.