Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples: The Romances of Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 3:00 AM
Get ready country music fans!
This Sunday marks the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The industry's biggest stars will flock to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 to celebrate the work of their peers and rock out to the latest hits.
It's also a fun date night for country music couples. While the industry certainly has its classic sweethearts—like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban—there are newer romances, too.
For instance, Kelsea Ballerini married Morgan Evans in December, and Maren Morris tied the knot with Ryan Hurd in March. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler also said "I do" last April.
To learn more about the next generation of country music couples, click on the gallery.
The 2018 ACM Awards airs Sunday, April 15 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Reba McEntire is hosting the event—making it her 15th time.
Want to see all nominees? Click here to view the complete nominations list.
