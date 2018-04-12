Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi Out for a Fendi-Filled Stroll

Instagram
Mommy life sure is looking fabulous right about now.
As Kylie Jenner enjoyed the great outdoors of Southern California today, the new mom decided to take Stormi Webster out for an afternoon stroll in the neighborhood.
What came next was an impromptu photo shoot that proves Kylie isn't just a regular mom—she's a cool mom.
"Stormi stolls," Kylie captioned the Instagram as she pushed her baby girl in a Fendi stroller while wearing a Fendi Zucca terry dress purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around. She completed her look with a gold watch, fanny pack and gold sneakers.
In a matter of hours, the post received close to 4 million likes from fans and a few famous friends.
"Oh hey mommy," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin added, "Issa MILF."
Kim Zolciak-Biermann called the post "perfection" while Gigi Hadid and Paris Hilton expressed their approval with the post.
Fashion and Instagrams aside, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be enjoying her new title as mom. In fact, her youngest family has strengthened her relationship with Travis Scott.
"Kylie and Travis are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," an insider recently shared with E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."
A separate source added, "She feels like being a mom is her true calling, and there's nothing that's ever felt so right…She is elated and overjoyed."