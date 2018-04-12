Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi Out for a Fendi-Filled Stroll

Mommy life sure is looking fabulous right about now.

As Kylie Jenner enjoyed the great outdoors of Southern California today, the new mom decided to take Stormi Webster out for an afternoon stroll in the neighborhood.

What came next was an impromptu photo shoot that proves Kylie isn't just a regular mom—she's a cool mom.

"Stormi stolls," Kylie captioned the Instagram as she pushed her baby girl in a Fendi stroller while wearing a Fendi Zucca terry dress purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around. She completed her look with a gold watch, fanny pack and gold sneakers.

In a matter of hours, the post received close to 4 million likes from fans and a few famous friends.