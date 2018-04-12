Kylie Jenner Takes Baby Stormi Out for a Fendi-Filled Stroll

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 8:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Mommy life sure is looking fabulous right about now.

As Kylie Jenner enjoyed the great outdoors of Southern California today, the new mom decided to take Stormi Webster out for an afternoon stroll in the neighborhood.

What came next was an impromptu photo shoot that proves Kylie isn't just a regular mom—she's a cool mom.

"Stormi stolls," Kylie captioned the Instagram as she pushed her baby girl in a Fendi stroller while wearing a Fendi Zucca terry dress purchased from What Goes Around Comes Around. She completed her look with a gold watch, fanny pack and gold sneakers.

In a matter of hours, the post received close to 4 million likes from fans and a few famous friends.          

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

"Oh hey mommy," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin added, "Issa MILF."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann called the post "perfection" while Gigi Hadid and Paris Hilton expressed their approval with the post.

Fashion and Instagrams aside, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be enjoying her new title as mom. In fact, her youngest family has strengthened her relationship with Travis Scott.

"Kylie and Travis are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," an insider recently shared with E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

A separate source added, "She feels like being a mom is her true calling, and there's nothing that's ever felt so right…She is elated and overjoyed."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , Babies
Latest News
Branded: Nemo

Cute & Surprisingly Sexy Halloween Costumes

Eminem, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Empire State Building

Watch Eminem Rap "Venom" From the Top of the Empire State Building

Jon Hamm, The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden Asks Jon Hamm How Big His "Hammaconda" Is

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Prince Harry Adorably Reunites With 98-Year-Old Friend and Introduces Her to Pregnant Meghan Markle

Spencer Pratt, LADYGANG

9 Times Spencer Pratt Proved He Is the LADYGANG Fan in All of Us

Keira Knightley, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Keira Knightley Bans Her Daughter From Seeing These Disney Movies

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Soulmate Connection Is Well Documented—See Their Cutest Pics!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.