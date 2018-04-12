Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth! All the Latest Details on How She's Doing

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 4:51 PM

It's a girl! 

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality star has been patiently awaiting the arrival of her baby girl and her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were able to be in Cleveland for the birth. 

A source tells E! News that Khloe is so excited to finally be a mom. For those who have been following along with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she has been very vocal about her desire to start a family. We're happy to see her dreams finally come true! How has Khloe been handling motherhood?

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Her First Child

