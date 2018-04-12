Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Hospital After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson has left the building.

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby girl into the world, photographers spotted her boyfriend leaving a Cleveland hospital.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the NBA player sported a black baseball cap and a matching water-resistant jacket before getting into a car and leaving the property.

Just hours earlier, E! News learned that Tristan was joined by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq who all made it to Cleveland in time for the Thursday morning delivery.

"She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," a source shared with E! News.