Miranda Lambert's Style Transformation Over the Years

Miranda Lambert stuns on the red carpet.

The award-winning country music star brings princess-like glamour to every event. Pastel hues, curve-flattering silhouettes, luxurious jewels—whether you're going to prom, a wedding or your own red carpet event, she's the inspiration you need to leave the right impression on the room.

On Sunday, the singer is attending the American Country Music Awards, in honor of her three nominations—"Best Video," "Best Song" and "Best Female Vocalist." If she wins "Best Female Vocalist," she will break her own record, winning the title nine consecutive times.

She needs the perfect dress to celebrate such a momentous occasion, and we can't wait to see it.