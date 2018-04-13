Lily James, Cardi B and More Top This Week's Best Dressed Looks

Major style inspiration ahead!

While many celebrities are headed to Coachella this weekend to embrace their inner boho, there was still tons of great fashion this week that channeled more polished vibes and red carpet glam. Case in point: Lily James showed us how to do spring formal right at the world premiere of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, wearing an off-the-shoulder floral Emilia Wickstead dress. Her emerald-green earrings added the perfect touch.

On the flip side, Cardi B, Gabrielle Union and Kerry Washington proved that more is more (in terms of layers and accessories) when it comes to street style.