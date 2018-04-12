Everything Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Is Packing for Coachella

Lauren Bushnell is fully prepared to take on her very first Coachella weekend.

After scrolling through her Pinterest for inspiration and prepping her suitcase, The Bachelor winner, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, told E! News that she's ready and excited to bring her cowgirl vibes and down-to-earth attitude to Indio, California.

"I've been to stagecoach every year," she said. "I'm so happy that the cowgirl trend is in—the fringe, cowboy boots, braids and all of that fun stuff. I'll be sticking to my everyday style, but accessorizing in ways that I wouldn't do on a normal basis."

Considering that the influencer is living her best life, her everyday style also includes drinking rosé and staying in the McDonald's house, where she can eat unlimited breakfast.