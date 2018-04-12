Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Police Officers

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Heather Locklear pleaded not guilty on Thursday to battery of police officers, charges stemming from a domestic violence arrest.

In February, the 56-year-old Melrose Place alum was arrested after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home in Thousand Oaks, California. Police said the actress had battered her boyfriend Chris Heisser and kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies when they arrived. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She was later formally charged with only the latter.

Locklear's attorney appeared on the actress' behalf to enter a not guilty plea to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer at an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Police had said that during her arrest, Locklear screamed that her boyfriend had tried to kill her. Heisser denied the allegation and told officers that Locklear attacked him and that he defended himself. Police witnessed him appearing to try and restrain Locklear on a bed and said that neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling.

Police said that due to Locklear's alleged combative behavior, deputies placed a hobble around her ankles to prevent her from kicking deputies and that she screamed at an officer, "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Ventura County Sheriff

Weeks after her arrest, Locklear checked into a treatment facility. Her ailment was not disclosed.

Last year, reports surfaced that Locklear had entered rehab for a fifth time.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heather Locklear , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Sydney

How Samantha Markle Feels About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Tara Reid

Tara Reid Removed From Plane Over Pre-Flight ''Disturbance''

ESC: Amy Adams

Amy Adams to Be Honored at 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

ESC: Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana With Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Ensemble

Dylan Minette

Watch 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minette in Haunting New Interview

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Season 7 Premiere Ends With Major Surprise

Kunal Nayyar Praises India for Repealing Anti-LGBT Law

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.