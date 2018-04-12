Khloe Kardashian's Family Reacts to Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian has welcomed a baby girl!

E! News has confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson on Thursday. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on Wednesday. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital Thursday morning.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.

The baby's arrival comes just days after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on Wednesday evening. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.

After news of the baby's arrival was revealed on Thursday, Khloe's family took to social media to react to the news.

"BLESSED!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

Kourtney also took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her daughter, Penelope Disick, and Kim's daughter, North West, with the caption, "GIRL POWER."

Amid all of the allegations, one insider tells us, "Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time. They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

