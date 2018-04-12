Claws Season 2 Sneak Peek Has Everything: Russians, Niecy Nash Kicking Ass, a Premiere Date Reveal

"We took a tiny break from filming to let you guys know that we're back!"

That's right—the return of TNT's hit series Claws is nearly upon us. And E! News has an exclusive look at the second season of the pitch black dramedy that not only gives us a look at what's to come, but finally fills us in on when, exactly, it'll be coming.

As Niecy Nash and her girls Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Judy Reyes, and Jenn Lyon gather to celebrate the show's highly-anticipated return for a quick moment before the clip heads into the actual sneak peek, she breaks the news: Season two will premiere on Sunday, June 10!