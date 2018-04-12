Dietland, Julianna Margulies' Return to TV, Looks Fierce

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 9:01 AM
Julianna Margulies has a new TV show—and a new wig.
Margulies is returning to TV in her first series regular TV role since she hung up her Alicia Florrick wig on The Good Wife and stars in Dietland, Marti Noxon's new AMC series premiering Monday, June 4. E! News has a sneak peek at what's ahead on what the network is calling a "wickedly funny satire."
The series stars Margulies as Kitty Montgomery, a powerful magazine editor, playing opposite Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter at the magazine dealing with self-image issues. Plum sets out on down a path to self-acceptance in the 10-episode series filmed in New York City. While Plum is looking inward, the rest of the city is buzzing over reports about the disappearance of men who are accused of sexual abuse and assault. The men wind up meeting violent deaths.
Look for the series from Noxon, whose previous credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mad Men and UnREAL, to tackle issues women face today, including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards.
"Dietland focuses on some of the important issues and conversations happening today and offers a witty and insightful look at the war of the sexes," David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "I'm beyond thrilled to welcome powerhouse executive producer, writer and director Marti Noxon back to the AMC family and can't wait for audiences to see her passion come to life, notably through the dynamic and nuanced performances from rising star Joy Nash and the incomparable Julianna Margulies."
Meet the rest of the cast and get a sneak peek at what's ahead in our Dietland gallery.
Dietland premieres Monday, June 4 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
