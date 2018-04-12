Dietland, Julianna Margulies' Return to TV, Looks Fierce

Julianna Margulies has a new TV show—and a new wig.

Margulies is returning to TV in her first series regular TV role since she hung up her Alicia Florrick wig on The Good Wife and stars in Dietland, Marti Noxon's new AMC series premiering Monday, June 4. E! News has a sneak peek at what's ahead on what the network is calling a "wickedly funny satire."

The series stars Margulies as Kitty Montgomery, a powerful magazine editor, playing opposite Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter at the magazine dealing with self-image issues. Plum sets out on down a path to self-acceptance in the 10-episode series filmed in New York City. While Plum is looking inward, the rest of the city is buzzing over reports about the disappearance of men who are accused of sexual abuse and assault. The men wind up meeting violent deaths.