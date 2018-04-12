Kerry Washington's Mad Lib Theater Performance With Jimmy Fallon Is Worthy of an Oscar

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Mad Lib Theater goes to Kerry Washington.

Time and time again, the star has proven her acting chops with characters like Olivia Pope and Anita Hill. Well, add another unforgettable woman to the list—a New York school teacher holding a conference with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress visited The Tonight Show set on Wednesday, where Mad Lib Theater was on the late-night menu. Before they could launch into a hilarious skit, they needed a script, so Fallon read off a series of prompts to Washington, including "type of nut" and "old TV show."

By the time they were done, the script included Lady Gaga, "belly button" and "screwing" among many other eccentric choices. Let the show begin!