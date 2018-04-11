Watch What Happens Live Hosts the Craziest Night Bravo Has Ever Had

Have you ever had so many of your reality TV dreams come true at once?

Tonight's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen not only took place in Los Angeles, but it brought together just about as many Bravo stars as it could fit onto one stage. RHONY star Dorinda Medley joined Andy Cohen for "Dorinda Medley's Night of 31 Doorbells," and she was promptly followed by current and former stars of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Shahs of Sunset.

It was overwhelming, to be honest, but somehow Andy managed to get in references to just about everything happening in the world of Bravo these days.