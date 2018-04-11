Chad Michael Murray Learns His Late Grandmother's Possible Murder Was Actually a Suicide on Hollywood Medium

Leave it to Tyler Henry to crack the case!

On Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Tyler sat down with One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray to uncover a mystery that has been plaguing his family for years.

"There's this feeling that grandpa would've said or verbalized something to people before he died and after he died, his words were changed," Tyler revealed. "He's like, 'No, I'm not taking accountability for this. This isn't right.' There's something wrong here with the narrative that's put after."

"And that's a very, very, very big narrative," Chad confirmed.

When it comes down to this family mystery, there's only two people who truly know what happened: his grandpa and his grandma, who have both passed on.

"For some reason, they're having me talk about grandma. They're having me talk about a fall for some reason. I don't know what this is," Tyler trailed off.