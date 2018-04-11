Kim Kardashian's Glass Slippers and More Celeb-Loved Statement Shoe Brands

If you had an unlimited budget for shoes, what would you buy?

For celebrities-turned-CEOs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez money isn't a issue. Shoe shopping is all about finding a pair of shoes that spark conversation, pair well with their equally impactful wardrobes and, of course, make them feel amazing.

While most people know celeb-loved shoes like Christian Louboutin shoes (a.k.a. "red bottoms") and Tamara Mellon heels, there are plenty of brands and shoe designers that celebs love that you probably haven't heard of. Their shoes are sold in select boutiques and reserved for shoppers with a Carrie Bradshaw obsession for foot fashion.

Case in point: the TV personality responsible for Kim's glass slippers (which surprisingly aren't Yeezy heels) that she wore on New Year's Eve, Jessica Rich.

"I'm on my ninth shoe—it's crazy," VH1's Real Chance of Love alum told E! News.