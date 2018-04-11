Kim Kardashian's Glass Slippers and More Celeb-Loved Statement Shoe Brands

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:32 PM
If you had an unlimited budget for shoes, what would you buy?
For celebrities-turned-CEOs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez money isn't a issue. Shoe shopping is all about finding a pair of shoes that spark conversation, pair well with their equally impactful wardrobes and, of course, make them feel amazing.
While most people know celeb-loved shoes like Christian Louboutin shoes (a.k.a. "red bottoms") and Tamara Mellon heels, there are plenty of brands and shoe designers that celebs love that you probably haven't heard of. Their shoes are sold in select boutiques and reserved for shoppers with a Carrie Bradshaw obsession for foot fashion.
Case in point: the TV personality responsible for Kim's glass slippers (which surprisingly aren't Yeezy heels) that she wore on New Year's Eve, Jessica Rich.
"I'm on my ninth shoe—it's crazy," VH1's Real Chance of Love alum told E! News.
Jessica, the owner of her namesake brand, is well aware that her designs are standout in their own right, yet having a fashion lover like Kim chose them over well-known designers supports her ambitions to enter the mass market. The designers call the moment that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Yeezy designer wore her shoes "fate" and "too perfect." Now, her shoes are carried alongside red bottoms in NYC boutiques and she's in talks with Nordstrom.
If you have cash to burn or you want to treat yourself, opt for a pair of heels, flats or boots that will make a statement about your style and garner questions like "Where did you get your shoes?" With attention-grabbing heels, you can be the first to rock the next big thing.
Check out the brands celebs are loving below!
If you love creepers and cowboy boots, you'll thoroughly enjoy scrolling through Modern Vice's Instagram. Based in California, the designers use metallics, snake print and other eye-catching materials to create statement shoes made for leisure.
On Victoria Justice: Bolt Creeper Sneakers, $298
Editor's Pick: Lydia Slide, $350
For those that live free and have style to prove it (See: Halle Bailey), Kat Maconie is the brand for you. Known for their block heels and use of bright hues, it will be hard to get people to stop talking about your shoes.
Article continues below
Editor's Pick: Dee, $360
Kim Kardashian's glass slippers comes courtesy of fellow reality TV star, Jessica Rich, who fulfilled her dreams of being a designer after leaving VH1's Real Chance of Love.
On Kim: Fancy Stiletto, $195
Editor's Pick: The Glass Wedge, $260
Article continues below
Celebs that double as influencers, like Olivia Palermo, love this brand for its bold prints and shapes. They don't look like anyone else's.
Editor's Pick: Maureen Flat, $674
Monika Chiang makes shoes for the powerful woman that isn't afraid of sexy footwear. This probably why Jennifer Lopez is a fan.
On J. Lo: Cosima Cream Kid Suede Sandals, $685
Article continues below
Editor's Pick: Masha, Gold Sequin Lace-Up Pumps, $560
Thigh-high boots, white ankle boots, satin heels (like WAGS' star Nicole Williams)—you can find most of the shoe trends from social media on this designer's website.
On Nicole: Davis Red Lyrca, $220
Editor's Pick: Flash Milk Denver, $240
Article continues below
Different from the rest, influencer Chiara Ferragni is now designing her own shoes, in partnership with Disney. Whether you love her fashion or Mickey and Minnie Mouse, you love this limited edition collection.
On Chiara: Minnie Mouse Bow Mules for Women by Chiara Ferragni, $470
RELATED ARTICLE: If Gal Gadot Can Wear $50 Shoes With Couture, You Can, Too
RELATED ARTICLE: Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?