A Frantic Kyle West Pulls a Gun on Terence in This Crazy Flashback on The Arrangement

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 AM
We've been thrown hints that Kyle West (Josh Henderson) had a dark past, but this flashback confirms it.
Kyle recounts the moments after Lisbeth (Ashley Grace) left him and the breakdown that had him pointing a gun at Terence (Michael Vartan) in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement.
"Hey man," Terence says. "You shouldn't be here," Kyle snaps back.
With tears in his eyes, Kyle blames Terence for ruining his relationship with Lisbeth.
"I should've never told her. I should've never told her. It ruined everything. It ruined everything. She couldn't get past it and now she's gone because I am a piece of s--t!" Kyle yells.
E!
And if you think Kyle is about to let Terence get away with it, then you've got another thing coming.
"You are not going to decide this," Kyle tell him before pointing a gun in Terence's face.
See the intense moment in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes of The Arrangement Sundays at 9e|6p on Bravo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?