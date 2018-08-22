UPDATE!

Kevin Spacey Under Review for Second Sexual Assault Case

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 3:52 PM

Kevin Spacey

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that a sexual assault case allegedly involving Kevin Spacey was presented to the District Attorney's Office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on August 21 and remains under review. No information regarding the second case was shared. This is the second sexual assault case presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office allegedly involving Spacey. 

E! News has reached out to the actor's attorney for comment. 

Kevin Spacey is under investigation by Los Angeles County prosecutors.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr. Kevin Spacey on December 11, 2017," the L.A. Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Wednesday. "The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult."

"The investigation was completed and presented to the District Attorney's Office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5, 2018, for review and filing consideration," the statement continued.

There have been a number of allegations against Spacey since the fall of 2017.

Back in October, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, saying the actor made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14. In response, Spacey issued an apology and came out publicly as a gay man. He then checked into a treatment center in early November.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "No other information is available at this time."

Since that time, a number of men in both the United States and England have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. In early November, London police opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault made against Spacey. Later that month, police said they were investigating a second case and in a statement in January, they said they received a report about an alleged third past assault.

E! News has reached out to Spacey's attorney for comment.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2018 at 2:51 p.m. PST)

 

