Robby Hayes Sparks Outrage After Sharing Ex Amanda Stanton's Private Texts on Twitter

Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes and ex-girlfriend Amanda Stanton ruffled some serious feathers today when the bad boy posted an email interaction between the former flames over a dispute regarding the payment of Disneyland annual passes. Hayes got the ire of the Internet after sharing private emails and texts from Stanton on his social media—and people (including Amanda) were not impressed by his bold morning move.
So here's what went down between the two, who got together on BiP and briefly dated last summer, before parting ways acrimoniously:
This morning Amanda, who split from her short-term beau in September, took to Twitter and wrote in a since-deleted tweet joking about an unnamed ex: "I got a new debit card last month and got an email from an ex this morning forwarding me an email that his Disneyland Annual Pass payment was declined & to update my card info… I sure know how to pick em."
At 11:18 a.m., Robby hit up Twitter to post images of emails from earlier in the morning between the two, outing himself as the ex, along with the caption, "Lol is this how it happened or was I was trying to help you poor thing? Let's evaluate below everyone :) (Read the whole thing)."
The emails show that Robby forwarded Amanda a "severely past due" payment from Disneyland'a annual pass, that Amanda responded by saying she had changed her debit card but didn't realize she was still paying for his annual passes and wouldn't continue to pay for it and then Robby saying "I was just being courteous to the fact that it seems like if you don't pay the outstanding balance, they will probably send you to collections."
He ended the 10:12 a.m. exchange with: "BTW...nice new tits."
Nine minutes later, Amanda wrote, "Oh thanks Robby. You're just a gem as usual."
Less than an hour later Robby posted the emails to his Twitter and by 11:38 he wrote a tweet that featured a now-deleted video of him scrolling through his phone and showing an abundance of texts sent to him from Amanda.
Along with the texts, he wrote the caption, "And some people just don't know when to let go."
When paused viewers can easily make out certain parts of the conversation.
Many fans were not happy that Hayes had shared the private messages. One follower @melgies18 wrote, "Oh that's good! He's just embarrassing himself at this point lol what a moron."
@eugeniatg commented, ""Nice new tits"????? And /you/ posted this. You're such a pig."
@shameless_sin71 wrote, What a tool! @amandastantonnn Count your blessings you got rid of this asshat.
And there's one person who is definitely sounding off about what went down—Amanda, herself.
Of the whole exchange, Amanda told E! News, "I was surprised by the email when I read it this morning! We haven't spoke since the reunion show. I tweeted it before I heard his response email because I did think it was a little funny he was contacting me about his Disneyland pass...but I never said who it was about or even hinted at it being about him or had any intention to."
Amanda, who was previously engaged to Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray, says she was shocked at Robby's online reaction, "I didn't expect him to even see it, let alone respond in the extreme way that he did. It's a shame he still harbors such harsh emotions towards me. I deleted the tweets because honestly, I don't like to or want to associate myself with him, or either of my relationships from the show for that matter anymore."
The reality star, who has two young daughters, says, "I have fully moved on with my life and just like to look at those relationships as learning experiences that have helped me grow as a person. I'm the happiest now than I've been in a very long time and wish nothing but happiness and peace for him, as well!"
Moving on...
