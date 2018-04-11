Roseanne Star Emma Kenney Enters Treatment for Personal ''Battles''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Emma Kenney is taking back control of her health. 

The 18-year-old actress, who currently stars on the reboot of Roseanne, tells E! News she is seeking professional help for issues related to personal "battles." As she describes, "I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21." 

"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse—anxious and depressed," Kenney explains. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

Despite not explicitly disclosing what she'll receive treatment for, the teen is hopeful for a brighter future. 

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

Emma Kenney, Roseanne TCA

ABC/Image Group LA

"I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that's what's going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road," Kenney adds. "I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been."

In a tweet posted Monday, the young starlet said she was taking a break from social media and Los Angeles "for a minute." She added, "This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness." 

Emma is expected to start filming the next season of Shameless in May, followed by the second season of the Roseanne revival. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rehab , , Roseanne , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe Giudice's Deportation Ruling

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Alex Rodriguez, the Jacksons & More! Watch the Kardashians and Their Famous Friends Play a Charity Softball Game

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

See Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Cutest Couple Moments

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Married

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.