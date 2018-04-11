Grey's Anatomy Tackles DACA When ICE Invades the Hospital in This Tense Sneak Peek

Get ready for Grey's Anatomy to go topical.
In this week's episode of the long-running ABC drama, Grey-Sloan Memorial looks poised to become the latest immigration battleground when Agent Martin Fields arrives at the hospital looking for someone on Chief Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) staff. And as this sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, shows, she's well aware that this isn't the best news.
"Uh, Agent Fields. I'm sorry, are you with FBI or..." she asks the man.
"Oh no, mam," he replies. "I'm with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It says here it's a surgical intern."
"Which one?" she and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) ask at the same time as they nervously watch interns Dahlia Quadri (Sophia Ali Taylor) and Vik Roy (Rushi Kota) descend the stairs with the rest of the intern class. To find out which employee, apparently believed to be working in the U.S. under DACA, you'll have to tune in!
While all that's going on, Alex's (Justin Chambers) patient Kimmy decides she wants to leave the hospital to enjoy her finals days, but, of course, Alex feels differently. Meanwhile, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) treats April's (Sarah Drew) former fiance Matthew's (Justin Bruening) baby—and April wants to do all she can to help.
And it's a double dose of Bailey this week when she pops up on Station 19 immediately following Grey's to meet Ben's (Jason George) new co-workers for the first time. But, when the team springs into action to respond to an emergency call, she's left alone with Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) and, as this exclusive sneak peek proves, she takes the alone time to read the man the riot act over the way he's treating his cancer diagnosis.
"I know what you're gonna say," he tells her before she can cut him off.
"I know you know what your last check-up indicated. You know that it showed your CBC was borderline and getting worse," she says. "You are getting sicker. And I told you the best way to fight this is to stay home and rest. By ignoring my advice, you are playing with fire. And you might think that that's what you do or that you're invincible. I assure you, Mr. Herrera, you are not."
And she doesn't stop there. To see the rest of her awesome speech, be sure to check out the video above.
Elsewhere in the episode, while most of the team responds to a motor vehicle accident involving an electrical danger, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Maya (Danielle Savre) are paired up to go on their first stakeout.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 air Thursdays at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively, on ABC.