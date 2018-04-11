Ellen DeGeneres Quizzes John Legend on How Well He Knows Chrissy Teigen

It's been almost five years since John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot, but the two are learning new things about each other all the time.

This was proven on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Legend played a round of "You Don't Know Jack About Chrissy."

Teigen played a similar version of the game called "You Don't Know John" back in February. DeGeneres quizzed her on fun facts about her husband, like his first Grammy-winning album, and she answered most of them incorrectly.

Luckily, Legend did a little better than his wife. He knew her middle name (Diane), as well as her favorite word (hint: it starts with an "f" and is four letters long). He also knew which award show led her to become an internet meme (the Golden Globes) and where she was discovered for modeling (a surf shop in Huntington Beach, Calif). He could even name five states the Lip Sync Battle host has lived in.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

However, he didn't get a perfect score. The "A Good Night" singer didn't know when she won Sports Illustrated's Rookie of the Year competition (2010) and couldn't recall her character's name in DeGeneres' Magic Mike parody video Magic Michelle (it was Linda Peterson). 

Still, DeGeneres was impressed with how well Legend did.

"That's amazing!" she said. "You win." 

Watch the video to see him ace the quiz.

Soon, Legend and Teigen will learn about a new family member. The two are expecting a baby boy in June.

 

To see his full interview, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

