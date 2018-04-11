Mark Zuckerberg Used a "Booster Seat" in Congress and Twitter Had a Field Day

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 7:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mark Zuckerberg, Congress

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

For his appearance in Congress, Mark Zuckerberg needed a bit of a boost.

The Facebook CEO appeared at a joint hearing by the Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on Tuesday to face questioning by senators about his company. His social network has in recent months been slammed over its lack of privacy for its users and its usage by Russian agents as a tool to influence the 2016 U.S. election—an allegation Moscow denies.

Zuckerberg, whose height is believed to be 5'7", testified for almost five hours while sitting on a black cushion placed on the seat on a chair. Many people on Twitter mocked the Facebook CEO for using a "booster seat."

A Facebook rep told the New York Post that the Senate Judiciary Committee provided the cushion, adding, "That's the committee's standard practice."

Photos

Celebrities With Secret Social Media Accounts

During his time at Capital Hill on Tuesday, Zuckerberg made no promises to support any legislation that would regulate the way his company operates.

Zuckerberg returns to Congress on Wednesday for his second day of questioning. He will face the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Zuckerberg , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Married

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

True Thompson, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch

True Thompson Gets Festive and Dresses Up as a Pumpkin Before Her First Halloween

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.