The Hilarious Reason Anna Faris Got Rejected From Her Son's Potential School

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Faris might have taken this task a bit too far. 

As the hilarious Mom star recalled to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, the time has come to enroll her and Chris Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack, in a school. The process has proved to be a bit daunting for Farris, who grew up in public school in Washington. 

"The whole L.A. school process has been terrifying," she admitted. For example, the Overboard actress visited one potential private school for her son that had all of the parents sit around in a circle for an activity. With a pile of toys in the middle of the circle, they were tasked with picking one of the objects and talking about the weather. 

"I thought, 'Well, this is like a group therapy session,'" she quipped. 

Electing to go first, Faris launched into what she described as a monologue as she shared with the rest of the group her anxieties about the school and getting rejected. 

Photos

Anna Faris' Best Looks

"I'm realizing as I am saying this like I am putting my foot in my mouth," she added. Unfortunately for Faris, things got even more awkward when the next parent spoke, only to simply share that it was sunny outside. 

"In general, I have no idea what I'm doing, but it has been confirmed in this moment right now," she continued. "Anyway, we got rejected."

While picking a school is proving to be a bit tricky, the actress has landed a lead role in the upcoming film, Overboard, a reboot of the 1987 hit with Goldie Hawnand Kurt Russell

"I've watched that movie I want to say like 4,000 times, but it might be around 80 to 90," she joked. "I was really nervous about remaking it because it felt like such big shoes to fill, but I'm really honored to be a part of it."

Overboard hits theaters on May 4. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Faris , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Married

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

True Thompson, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch

True Thompson Gets Festive and Dresses Up as a Pumpkin Before Her First Halloween

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.