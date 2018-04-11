You Won't Believe the Shade in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Interview on WWHL

It may have been sunny in Los Angeles, but there was still plenty of shade between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The women took the stage at the Wiltern Theatre as part of the late-night show's weeklong stint in L.A. During the After Show, several members of the audience asked the Bravoleberties questions, and things got a little heated.

One fan asked the women what their taglines for each other would be. Each cast member has her own catchphrase at the beginning of the ladies' show.

Host Andy Cohen said Lisa Vanderpump said a "very shady one" to her co-star Lisa Rinna earlier in the show.

"Oh, I just said, ‘Go back to selling dusters and diapers,'" LVP said. Rinna sells a collection of clothing on QVC and has appeared in a Depend Silhouette commercial.

"And guess what, honey? Guess what? Do you know how much I've made on those dusters and diapers? A lot more than your restaurants I'm sure," Rinna clapped back—taking a dig at Vanderpump's businesses, which include SUR and Pump.

Cast member Kyle Richards lay on the floor in disbelief.