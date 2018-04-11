The Voice Puts Kelly Clarkson on Blast & She Admits She "Made an Ass" Of Herself In Front of Meryl Streep

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's hard to forget that time on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet when Kelly Clarkson met Meryl Streep.

She was leaving her interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep on the carpet behind her and completely freaked out, nearly falling and asking "Can I meet you?" 

In the exclusive Voice featurette above, Clarkson recalls that moment. 

"I think everyone knows this answer," she says. "Someone who makes me starstruck—cuz I meet a lot of people, but boy, I just made an absolute ass of myself in front of Meryl Streep. Yep. And you know what? I don't care. I don't care." 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The singer, who is currently in the midst of her first season coaching on The Voice, also shares some of her sports opinions and recent favorite movies and music, as well as her favorite curse word. 

She's also got some really strong opinions about ghosts, which we were not expecting.

"I have never seen a ghost. I'm kind of one of those people when people start talking about ghosts, I'm like ugh, there's like so much in this realm that we need to take care of, like why are we even concerned about other realms? Like let it be." 

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Kelly Clarkson , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Have Way Too Much Fun Together and We Have Pictures to Prove It!

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

Supergirl, Chyler Leigh

Supergirl's Alex Gets a Presidential Surprise in Premiere Sneak Peek

"Supergirl" Exclusive Look: Alex Gets a Surprise During Training

"The Real" Hosts Finally Address Tamar Braxton's Exit

Sherri Saum, Roswell

Roswell, New Mexico Welcomes The Fosters Star Sherri Saum

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.