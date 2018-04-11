The Voice Puts Kelly Clarkson on Blast & She Admits She "Made an Ass" Of Herself In Front of Meryl Streep

It's hard to forget that time on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet when Kelly Clarkson met Meryl Streep.
She was leaving her interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep on the carpet behind her and completely freaked out, nearly falling and asking "Can I meet you?"
In the exclusive Voice featurette above, Clarkson recalls that moment.
"I think everyone knows this answer," she says. "Someone who makes me starstruck—cuz I meet a lot of people, but boy, I just made an absolute ass of myself in front of Meryl Streep. Yep. And you know what? I don't care. I don't care."
The singer, who is currently in the midst of her first season coaching on The Voice, also shares some of her sports opinions and recent favorite movies and music, as well as her favorite curse word.
She's also got some really strong opinions about ghosts, which we were not expecting.
"I have never seen a ghost. I'm kind of one of those people when people start talking about ghosts, I'm like ugh, there's like so much in this realm that we need to take care of, like why are we even concerned about other realms? Like let it be."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
