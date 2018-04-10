Dean Unglert Reveals He's Starting Therapy After Lesley Murphy Split

Dean Unglert's got a lot to think about following his recent split from The Bachelor Winter Games' Lesley Murphy, who left the show as a couple, only to break up last week after four months of dating.

The candid reality star opened up about what went wrong on the the brand new episode of his iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean Unglert, entitled "What's Inside My Head."

Dean explains on the podcast that before going on the most recent Bachelor iteration, a friend asked him, "What's the one thing that you want out of a relationship going in?"

"The one thing I want is just to know I feel loved back. I want to feel loved," responded the reality star. "The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me regardless of everything. I know that she did love me."

The contemplative TV personality said that despite getting what he'd hoped for, he and Lesley weren't a forever love-match.

"I got the one thing that I wanted but it still didn't end up working out, which is one of the worst things to come to the realization of," said Dean. "I've been meditating more and I'm going to start going to therapy this week."