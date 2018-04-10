Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick Are Skydiving Buddies After Sofia Richie Diss

It seems as though all is well between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex went skydiving together on Tuesday. Kendall posted photos with Scott on Instagram that show the duo in their skydiving gear.

"Did it!" Kendall captioned the social media post, which Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both liked.

This post of the duo together comes after Kendall threw some shade at Scott's relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie on Instagram. Back in January, Scott and Sofia were spotted taking his and Kourtney's three kids to dinner in Malibu.

After photos of Scott and Sofia with the three kids were posted on fan-run Instagram account @scottthelord, Kendall appeared to comment, "Awww Scott and his kids," along with a smiley face.