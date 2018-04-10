Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick Are Skydiving Buddies After Sofia Richie Diss

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:05 PM

It seems as though all is well between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex went skydiving together on Tuesday. Kendall posted photos with Scott on Instagram that show the duo in their skydiving gear.

"Did it!" Kendall captioned the social media post, which Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both liked.

This post of the duo together comes after Kendall threw some shade at Scott's relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie on Instagram. Back in January, Scott and Sofia were spotted taking his and Kourtney's three kids to dinner in Malibu.

After photos of Scott and Sofia with the three kids were posted on fan-run Instagram account @scottthelord, Kendall appeared to comment, "Awww Scott and his kids," along with a smiley face.

Kendall Jenner Finds the Most Creative Way to Shade Sofia Richie

Kendall never addressed the comment, but weeks later she found another creative way to seemingly throw shade at Sofia.

On February 2, Kendall took to Instagram to share with her fans that she got a new horse. "My new baby dragon," she captioned the post. Why is this shade?

A month earlier, Sofia had shared on social media that her horse had died, her horse named Dragon.

'Rip to my beautiful dragon. Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy," Sofia captioned a picture of herself as a child with her horse.

But Kendall and Scott's skydiving adventure on Tuesday hints that everything is all cool between the couple and the model.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Instagram, Mexico

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott and Sofia recently returned from a trip to Cabo for a "couple's retreat" with his and Kourtney's kids.

"Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple," a source shared with E! News at the end of March. "They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."

