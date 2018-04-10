Katie Couric Reviews Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:00 PM
Katie Couric is more than impressed with her Today show family.
As Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie continue co-anchoring NBC's morning show, one journalist is singing her praises at the combination.
"I think they're doing a great job. We shouldn't have to fit into some cookie cutter preconception of what is right and what looks right," Katie explained to E! News at National Geographic's premiere screening of America Inside Out With Katie Couric. "I think anytime you have confidence and variety, it opens the door and just increases the opportunities for everyone."
She added, "Hoda is a very genuine, authentic person and I think the camera doesn't lie. I think her warmth is very real and I think that people appreciate that."
After watching the pair's chemistry and dynamics weekdays starting at 7 a.m., we just had to ask: Does it make Katie want to return to the morning show?
"No, they're doing a great job," she shared while laughing. "They don't need a crazy aunt."
Katie worked at Today and NBC News for 15 years until she was named anchor of the CBS Evening News. She recently returned to NBC to help host coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Today, Katie is more than focused on her new project with National Geographic. The series will follow the beloved journalist as she travels the country to sit down with the people shaping the most pivotal, evolving, contentious and often confusing topics in American culture today.
"This is an opportunity to take a deep-dive into some of these thorny issues that are all around us but we're so focused on the day-to-day news, we don't necessarily have a moment to take a step back and look at the big picture," Katie explained to us. "We're undergoing such a period of seismic change in our society demographically, politically, technologically and I just wanted to hit pause and say what does all this mean?"
America Inside Out With Katie Couric premieres Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.
