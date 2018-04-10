The Sexy Outfit Eva Longoria and Other Pregnant Celebrities Love

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Pregnant or not, take notes!
When expecting, it can be hard to find the right thing to wear: Nothing seems to fit quite right, you don't want to pay for additional clothes you might not wear post-baby or you're just plain uncomfortable. Well, celebrity mamas and mamas-to-be, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba, rely on a no-fuss, no-brainer wardrobe combo you can live in: the bodycon-and-duster combo.
First of all, you don't need to spend big money on this trend—Eva Longoria's Naked Wardrobe Been So Ribbed Up Mini rings in at $40 and her coat at $45. Secondly, wearing a form-fitting dress that hugs your curves (and baby bump!) exudes confidence, which is sexy. It gives you shape when you may be feeling shapeless. Should you be a little apprehensive about showing every curvature, a flowing lightweight duster, coat or kimono will help offset any abrupt definition—and hide any insecurities.
Not to mention, it's incredibly easy to re-create. Need help on ways to style it? Keep scrolling to see how expectant stars made this trend their own.
Kim Kardashian
The unofficial mother of the bodycon-and-coat look, Kim sported the trend in various colors and fabrics throughout her first two pregnancies...and even when she's not expecting.
Chrissy Teigen
This look is also the food fanatic's go-to uniform when she's pregnant.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe and Chrissy Teigen are clients of stylist Monica Rose, who may be the reason behind this growing trend.
Ciara
The "1, 2 Step" singer wore a more formal version of the ensemble to the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Instead of a cotton-blend maxi, Ciara opted for an embellished form-fitting gown with a light-pink duster.
Jessica Alba
The lifestyle mogul celebrated The Honest Co. at Nordstrom Century City in November 2017 in a white bodycon and velvet, floral coat.
Eva Longoria
The Desperate Housewives alum was glowing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a rust-colored, ribbed midi (which only costs $40) and an orange duster.
Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine's baby mama took a more casual approach to the trend, wearing her bodycon with sneakers and a kimono-like duster.