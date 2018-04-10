Chloë Grace Moretz Surfaces Without Brooklyn Beckham Initial Ring

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chloe Grace Moretz

Splash News

Chloe Grace Moretz seems to be missing one very notable accessory.

The 21-year-old actress was spotted heading into a movie theater in Los Angeles on Monday, and she wasn't wearing her ring with Brooklyn Beckham's initial on it. The 19-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham was spotted kissing another woman just days before.

Brooklyn used to wear a similar gold-colored ring with the letter "C" on it for Chloë's initial. The two usually wore the rings on their left ring fingers. 

On Saturday, Brooklyn was photographed locking lips with Playboy model Lexi Wood. They were spotted at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood.

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Lexi Wood: What About Chloë Grace Moretz?

Chloe Grace Moretz, Ring

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Cosmopolitan noted the Kick-Ass star posted a screenshot of her playing Cardi B's song "Be Careful" shortly after the kiss. The song is about cheating. Although, neither Chloë nor Brooklyn have spoken out about the details of the incident. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Chelsea Lauren

The two dated on and off for years. However, they rekindled their romance last fall.

The two have yet to formally confirm a breakup.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chloe Grace Moretz , Brooklyn Beckham , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Returns to Twitter With a Video About Mind Control Days After White House Visit

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Has Cupcake Party with Cousins

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.