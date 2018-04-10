Chloë Grace Moretz Surfaces Without Brooklyn Beckham Initial Ring

Chloe Grace Moretz seems to be missing one very notable accessory.

The 21-year-old actress was spotted heading into a movie theater in Los Angeles on Monday, and she wasn't wearing her ring with Brooklyn Beckham's initial on it. The 19-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham was spotted kissing another woman just days before.

Brooklyn used to wear a similar gold-colored ring with the letter "C" on it for Chloë's initial. The two usually wore the rings on their left ring fingers.

On Saturday, Brooklyn was photographed locking lips with Playboy model Lexi Wood. They were spotted at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood.