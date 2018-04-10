Nicki Minaj Breaks Social Media Silence to Tease Two New Singles

After months of near silence from the rapper, Nicki Minaj has resurfaced on social media to tease two new songs.

This morning, the star shared a photo of herself clad in a Fendi outfit that is reminiscent of the style of Chun-Li from the game, Street Fighter. And in another photo, Minaj showed off her eccentric style in a hoodie underneath a large ball gown dress fit for royalty, while surrounded by other people wearing similar outfits and sporting doll masks.

She teased her followers with a possible release date for the two songs by captioning the photos with Thursday's date.