Cardi B May Have Accidentally Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Cardi B might have let the sex of her baby slip.

The rapper, who just days ago confirmed her pregnancy on SNL, may have revealed whether she's expecting a baby boy or girl during an interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning.

While on the topic of strip clubs, Cardi said she had recently returned to one to host a gig in Miami on Friday before the big reveal.

"Did you cover up the baby?" one of the co-hosts asked her.

"Yeah, she was…" the rapper responded before mumbling her words.