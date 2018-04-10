Janelle Monaé and Tessa Thompson Explore the Female Anatomy in "Pynk" Video

Janelle Monáe has released her latest track "Pynk," off of her upcoming album, Dirty Computer.

On Tuesday, the singer shared her new song, featuring Grimes, along with the track's music video. The video, which Janelle co-stars in alongside Tessa Thompson, is focused on the female anatomy.

The video opens with Janelle and her girl squad arriving to the dessert in a pink convertible. After exiting the vehicle and doing a wardrobe change into pink leotards and pink pants (being referred to on social media as "labia pants"), the group starts dancing to the beat of the song.

"Pink like the inside of your, baby," Janelle sings. "Pink behind all of the doors, crazy."