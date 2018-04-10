5 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella & Other Festivals

Christian Vierig/GC Images
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 12:28 PM
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Festival season is upon us and if we know one thing, it's that a fresh wardrobe restock is in order.
That's because each year trends come and go, and the last thing you want is to be caught dead wearing last year's hot look. So, if you're going to Coachella this weekend, you're in luck. If you're anything like us you've waited until the absolute-last minute to nail down your 'fits, but don't stress. You've got time. Don't know where to start? These five trendy AF online destinations will not lead you astray.
Go on girl, get to clicking. What are you waiting for?
There's a reason Revolve low-key owns festival style. They basically invented it. Not only are they a go-to retailer for your fave bloggers all over the world, they also throw the most legit parties around. Our advice: Pick up your festival 'fit here, and you'll never go wrong.
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Flower Power Dress, $178; Majorelle Hannah Mae Top, $128; Loeffler Randall Woven Slide Sandal, $295
In our book, Boohoo is as trendy as it gets. Not only do they have festival gear galore, they have virtually anything else you could want, for any occasion. Done and done!
BUY IT: Boohoo Ibiza Boutique Metallic Criss Cross Back Swimsuit, $23; Boohoo Ella Holographic and Knicker Short Co-ord Set, $23; Boohoo Lilly Chainmail Plunge Bralet Top, $23
Not saying you're headed to a full on rave, but if you are this is the spot. Surf the brand's extensive online collection of metallics, fringe and anything else fun, flirty and wild that you could possibly dream of. Trust: You won't be sorry.
BUY IT: Missguided Black Sequin Kimono, $85; Missguided Black Crochet Beaded Mini Dress, $60; Missguided Blue Metallic Fringe Tank Top, $60
Topshop, you can do no wrong. Seriously, why is that that when there is an event of any kind (from b-day brunches to Coachella pre-parties), we always find what we need? You know what, scratch that. We're not going to question it.
BUY IT: Topshop Freya Diamante Boxy Bumbag, $45; Topshop MOTO Striped Pinafore Dress, $70; Topshop Stripe Embroidered Bikini Set, $61
UO might not be your first thought when it comes to festival staples, but maybe it should be. If your style skews a little less sparkly and a little more sophisticated, you'll find all the goods on your list here.
BUY IT: Silence + Noise Tal Tube Top, $20; Small Circle Straw Round Crossbody Bag, $34; UO Cut-Out Gingham Mini Dress, $59
Girl, we got you.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?