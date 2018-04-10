Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 12:16 PM

What feels better than Gucci on Gucci? Gucci with a side of budget buy. 

Paris Jackson probably wasn't trying to be a master of mixing high and low when she paired her Gucci tee with her belt while walking around L.A. Friday. But she proved that designer duds look just amazing with affordable finds. Her Ipanema Leah sandals in green come in at a whopping $32! A rubbery sandal, it's causal enough to wear to the season's upcoming beach trips and BBQs. The textured, geometric hardware also gives the shoe just enough design to wear with your street-style ensembles or whatever your choice of logos

To keep the look cohesive, Paris matched the green tones in her shirt and belt with the shoes. She elevated the look by creating shape as well: Her oversize, tied tee cinched in at the waist while the jeans flared out at the ends, creating an hourglass illusion on the petite starlet. 

A Celebrity Guide to 2018 Music Festival Shoes

Paris isn't the only celebrity to wear affordable shoes. Gal Gadot (via stylist Elizabeth Stewart) has worn $50 footwear on the red carpet! 

See...celebrities—they are just like us. 

