Vivica A. Fox Is Open to Dating 50 Cent Again

Vivica A. Fox is opening up about her relationship with 50 Cent.

The Every Day I'm Hustling author appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday and talked about her romance with the rapper, who she dated in the early 2000s. In Fox's new book, there's a chapter dedicated to 50 Cent in which she rates sex with her ex as "PG-13."

There's been rumors about the status of the duo's relationship over the years, so what's really going on between Fox and 50 cent now?

"Last year there was definitely some misconceptions that were out about our relationship," Fox told host Wendy Williams Tuesday.